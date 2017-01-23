LNG Ferry Megastar Delivered to Tallink

LNG Ferry Megastar Delivered to Tallink

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku Shipyard delivered the state-of-the-art LNG fast ferry Megastar to owner Tallink on January 24. The newly built ferry will begin plying the Helsinki-Tallinn route on January 29 as the most advanced fast ferry in the Baltic Sea. The 212-meter-long Megastar uses liquefied natural gas as fuel, but is also able to run on marine diesel.

