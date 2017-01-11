Large order received by Harju Elekter...

Large order received by Harju Elekter subsidiary

Estonia, 2017-01-11 07:22 CET -- Subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, received an order for supplying 86 units of specialised pre-fabricated substations to Konecranes within a two-year period. By agreement, the total value of the contract will be disclosing.

