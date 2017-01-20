Konesko to hire about 100 more worker...

Konesko to hire about 100 more workers in coming years

To be able to fulfill the orders of its Finnish minority owner Konecranes OY, the Estonian manufacturer of electric motors AS Konesko is planning to expand facilities at its Turi-Alliku compund and to hire about one hundred more workers, writes LETA/BNS.... Read more...

