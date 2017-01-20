Konesko to hire about 100 more workers in coming years
To be able to fulfill the orders of its Finnish minority owner Konecranes OY, the Estonian manufacturer of electric motors AS Konesko is planning to expand facilities at its Turi-Alliku compund and to hire about one hundred more workers, writes LETA/BNS.... Read more...
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC