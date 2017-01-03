Johanna Konta Heads Nominations for 2...

Johanna Konta Heads Nominations for 2017 Fed Cup Zone Group I Events

ITF : World No. 10 Johanna Konta heads the nominations for the 2017 Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Zone Group I events taking place on 6-11 February in the same week as the Fed Cup World Group and World Group II first round ties on 11-12 February.

Chicago, IL

