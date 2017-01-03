Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of ...

Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassadors

13 hrs ago

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland to Azerbaijan Arja Inkeri Makkonen January 9. President Aliyev stressed the importance of his official visit to Finland, and the Finnish president`s official visit to Azerbaijan.

Chicago, IL

