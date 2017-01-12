How Should We Think About Cyber War, Where Rules Remain to be Written?
The recent hack of the Democratic National Committee and the United States' subsequent decision to impose retaliatory sanctions against Russia poses an important question: what does international law have to say about state-sponsored cyberattacks? Unfortunately, and perhaps unsurprisingly, the answer is, very little. While technological innovation races ahead at warp speed, international law has lagged behind.
