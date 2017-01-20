Feature: Chinese culture ignites Estonian youth's "Chinese Dream"
For 15-year-old Estonian Edith Merila, visiting China someday is her "Chinese Dream" as she likes Chinese culture, especially the dragon dance she performed with boys at a Chinese New Year party on Friday. Edith was the only girl among the total of eight dragon dance performers of the Estonian Sports and Traditional Wushu Federation at the Chinese New Year celebration event.
