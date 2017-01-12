EU raises alarm on fake news and hacking

EU raises alarm on fake news and hacking

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: EUobserver

EU commissioners have raised fresh concerns about fake news and hacking in Europe, but warned that there are "no easy solutions". Andrus Ansip, a former Estonian prime minister who is in charge of the digital single market, and Vera Jourova, a Czech politician who holds the justice portfolio, spoke to press in Brussels on Tuesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC