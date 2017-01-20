EU head calls Trump a 'threat' to Europe

Donald Tusk, the symbolic head of the EU, has described US president Donald Trump as a "threat" to Europe alongside Russia and China. He said in an open letter on Tuesday that "worrying declarations by the new American administration", as well as China's maritime assertiveness, Russian aggression, and Middle Eastern conflicts "all make our future highly unpredictable."

Chicago, IL

