EU chief sees Trump announcements as threats

The leader of the European Union put longtime ally the United States in a "threat" category on Tuesday, insisting that President Donald Trump is contributing to the "highly unpredictable" outlook for the bloc. In a letter to 27 EU leaders before Friday's summit in Malta, EU President Donald Tusk mentioned the Trump administration as part of an external "threat" together with China, Russia, radical Islam, war and terror.

