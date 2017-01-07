Estonia's former ruling party picks n...

Estonia's former ruling party picks new leader after setback

Saturday Jan 7

TALLINN, Estonia - Estonia's largest political party, which last year lost the prime minister's post it held for 11 years, has chosen a new leader. Party delegates for the center-right Reform Party voted 1,048-635 on Saturday to elect Hanno Pevkur to replace former Prime Minister Taavi Roivas.

Chicago, IL

