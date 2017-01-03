Estonian EconMin fines new ferry oper...

Estonian EconMin fines new ferry operator EUR 400,000

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications on Friday forwarded to the Port of Tallinn subsidiary TS Laevad its decision to fine the company 400,000 euros over delays of new ferries to serve the routes connecting Estonia's large western islands with the mainland, inform LETA/BNS.... Read more...

