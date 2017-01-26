Estonia Supports Russian Sanctions, Visa-Free Travel For Ukrainians
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko ) and his Estonian counterpart, Kersti Kaljulaid, inspect an honor guard during Poroshenko's state visit to Tallinn on January 23. Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has told visiting Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that she supports continued sanctions against Russia over its involvement in eastern Ukraine. Kaljulaid said following a meeting with Poroshenko in Tallinn on January 23 that the economic sanctions should remain until "the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and until Russia observes all its international obligations."
