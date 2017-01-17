Committee of European regions to hold meeting in Estonian capital in July
Tallinn Deputy Mayor Taavi Aas and the president of the European Committee of the Regions, Markku Markkula, on Friday discussed matters related to the organization of a meeting of the commission for environment, climate change and energy of the European Committee of the Regions in Tallinn this summer, reports LETA.... Read more...
