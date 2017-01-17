Committee of European regions to hold...

Committee of European regions to hold meeting in Estonian capital in July

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: City Paper's Baltics Worldwide

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Taavi Aas and the president of the European Committee of the Regions, Markku Markkula, on Friday discussed matters related to the organization of a meeting of the commission for environment, climate change and energy of the European Committee of the Regions in Tallinn this summer, reports LETA.... Read more...

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,152,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC