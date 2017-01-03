AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2016 and the fourth quarter of the 2016 financial year
Tallinn, 2017-01-03 08:50 CET -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2016 and the fourth quarter of the 2016 financial year In December 2016 AS Tallink Grupp transported 767 630 passengers, which is a 7.8% increase compared to December 2015. The number of cargo units increased by 5.9% to 25 742 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.2% to 87 155 units in the same comparison.
