Army engineer goes from Alabama to Es...

Army engineer goes from Alabama to Estonia, becomes 'one-man office'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The United States Army

Chris Bailey, left, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District project engineer in Estonia, briefs Col. John Baker, right, chief engineer for U.S. Army Europe, on newly constructed machine gun and sniper ranges built through the European Reassurance Initiative to enhance readiness of U.S., Estonian and NATO forces Dec. 14 at Tapa Training Area, Estonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC