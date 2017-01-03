Ansip: No guarantee Bulgaria will get the digital economy portfolio
Commission Vice-President Andrus Ansip said today he has only temporarily taken the digital economy portfolio from Gunther Oettinger, but that there was no guarantee that this portfolio would go to the future Bulgarian commissioner, who is yet to be nominated. Bulgaria needs to appoint a Commissioner to replace Kristalina Georgieva, who held the budget and human resources portfolios, and who resigned last October to take a job with the World Bank .
