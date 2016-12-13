When we were very young
Little girl crying in an old doorway, Vene, Tallinn, Estonia. Of course I couldn't understand what she, and her mother, were talking about, but I'm sure the little girl was saying, "No, I don't want to!" If you go to the map, and take the Little Yellow Man down to street view, you will see this very doorway.
