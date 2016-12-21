UPDATE 2-Inflation could overshoot ECB forecast on oil spike: governors

Euro zone inflation could overshoot the European Central Bank's projections as the price of crude oil surges on the back of a production cut decided by key exporters, two ECB policymakers said on Tuesday. The ECB has been trying for years to revive inflation, a gauge of economic growth, in the euro area by stimulating lending and said last week it would keep buying bonds, albeit at a reduced pace, until the end of next year based on its new inflation forecasts.

