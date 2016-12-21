Tallinn Airport probably to borrow mo...

Tallinn Airport probably to borrow more money for investments

Thursday Dec 8

Estonia's state-owend Tallinn Airport is to borrow more money in 2016-2020 for a 172 mln euro investment project in addition to the 30 mln euros it loaned from the European Investment Bank , but the volumes or lenders are not clear yet, reports LETA.

