Tallinn afternoon

Friday Dec 16

Tallinn , the capital of Estonia, lies on the southern coast of the Gulf of Finland, only 70 km south of Helsinki. At the historical and medieval heart of the city is the hill of Toompea, covered in cobbled streets and filled with medieval houses and alleyways.

