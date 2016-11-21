Silvano Fashion Group decisions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Silvano Fashion Group AS, registry code 10175491, location Tulika 15/17, 10613 Tallinn, Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 14 December 2016, at 12:00 pm, Radisson Blu Hotel OlA1 4mpia conference hall of the "Sigma", Liivalaia 33, 10118 Tallinn . Notice convening the meeting was published 21/11/2016.

