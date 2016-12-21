Russia can expect sanctions after cyber attacks, says US senator

Riga/Tallinn: Russia and its president Vladimir Putin should expect tough sanctions after cyber attacks during the presidential election won by Donald Trump, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Republican and Democratic senators including Graham called for a bipartisan panel to investigate cyber attacks against the United States by foreign countries, with a focus on Russia's alleged efforts to influence the US presidential election.

