Redstone-based Army Materiel Command helping to store equipment in Europe

Armored equipment from the European Activity Set is staged in a motor pool at Tapa Training Area, Estonia September 20, 2016. Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division turned in equipment from the European Activity Set to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade at temporary locations in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland throughout the month of September.

