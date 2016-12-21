Natufia's Kitchen Garden grows fresh produce with just seeds and tech

As throngs of various automated gadgets plan to flood the CES floor in Las Vegas, a small company out of Tallinn, Estonia hopes to corner one of the industry's newest verticals: Tech-heavy indoor gardens. Dubbed the Natufia Kitchen Garden - Natufia Labs also happens to be the name of the company, as well - this device aims to integrate seamlessly into anyone's kitchen, giving them an entirely new way to grow their own crops without the use of any soil.

