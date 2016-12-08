Milrem: In the Foreseeable Future Soldiers in Most Dangerous...

During the next dozen years smart unmanned ground systems will start to replace soldiers on the battlefield, concludes a study published by the Estonian defence solutions provider Milrem together with esteemed academics from several countries. Milrem has successfully tested the THeMIS as an unmanned weapons platform together with the Estonian Defence Forces and Singapore Technologies Kinetics, one of Asia's leading land systems companies and producer of the remote weapon station.

