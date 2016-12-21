McCain: Permanent US troops in Estonia, rather than rotation

Thanks to our community, CASA of Galveston County's second annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes was a great success! We are bridging the gap toward our goal of serving 100 percent of all the abused and neglected children in Galveston County that need a CASA. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the Kwanzaa holiday celebration will begin Monday and will continue through Jan. 1. Kwanzaa, which was founded by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966, is an African-American and Pan-African holiday not only celebrated by millions across the globe, but also in Galveston County with a celebration sponsored by the Nia Cultural Center in Galveston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.