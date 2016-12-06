Madis Toomsalu was elected new Ceo of as LHV Group
The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group decided yesterday to elect Madis Toomsalu new CEO of LHV Group. Conjointly the Supervisory Board accepted the resignation of Erkki Raasuke.
