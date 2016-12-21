Into The Valley and Into the Factory Announce New Names

Into the Valley will take place from June 29 to July 1 in a sunken former quarry and prison of Rummu in Estonia, just outside capital Tallinn. Some of the headliners- Marcel Dettmann , The Black Madonna , Answer Code Request -have already been announced, and they have now completed the lineup with names including Jeff Mills , Dixon , Nastia , Hunee and Regis .

