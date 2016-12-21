Into The Valley and Into the Factory ...

Into The Valley and Into the Factory Announce New Names

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: XLR8R

Into the Valley will take place from June 29 to July 1 in a sunken former quarry and prison of Rummu in Estonia, just outside capital Tallinn. Some of the headliners- Marcel Dettmann , The Black Madonna , Answer Code Request -have already been announced, and they have now completed the lineup with names including Jeff Mills , Dixon , Nastia , Hunee and Regis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,299 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC