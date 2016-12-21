Eesti Pank announces a competition to design a two-euro commemorative coin
Eesti Pank is announcing a competition to design a two-euro commemorative coin "Estonia's road to independence" dedicated to the events that preceded Estonia's independence. The coin will mark the approaching 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia and will enter into circulation at the start of the second half of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ...
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC