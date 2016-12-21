Eesti Pank announces a competition to...

Eesti Pank announces a competition to design a two-euro commemorative coin

Eesti Pank is announcing a competition to design a two-euro commemorative coin "Estonia's road to independence" dedicated to the events that preceded Estonia's independence. The coin will mark the approaching 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia and will enter into circulation at the start of the second half of 2017.

Chicago, IL

