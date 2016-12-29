Change of Exchange Membership on Nasd...

Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Tallinn - Nordea Bank Finland Plc

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-12-29 15:30 CET -- Nordea Bank Finland Plc will transfer its cash membership to Nordea Bank AB due to a merger on 2 January 2017 with Nordea Bank AB as the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank AB will assume all existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank Finland Plc.

Chicago, IL

