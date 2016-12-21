Baltic states urge strong US defence commitment to region

TALLINN: The defence ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia renewed their call on Wednesday for a strong U.S. engagement in the Baltic region amid concerns over the attitude of the incoming Trump administration. Donald Trump said during the U.S. presidential campaign that he would consider a country's contribution to the NATO alliance before coming to its defence, rattling many in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia who fear a more assertive Russia.

