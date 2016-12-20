AS Tallink Grupp changes in loan obligations

AS Tallink Grupp announces taking a loan in the amount of EUR 280 million. The financing is arranged by Nordea Bank Finland Plc, Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Danske Bank A/S, KfW IPEX Bank GmbH, AS Swedbank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ning HSH Nordbank AG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.