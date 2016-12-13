13:27 Naryn pupils gain 5th place at robotics competition in Estonia
Four school children from Naryn town won the 5th place at the robotics competition Robotex in Tallinn, which was held on December 2-4, reports Turmush. Ulanbek uulu Beknazar, Ajybek Sharshenbayev, Kolbai uulu Abdurauf and Doolobak Kudaibergenov study at the Kyrgyz-Turkish lyceum in Naryn, according to their teacher.
