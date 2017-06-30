Tesfaye Gebreab and his lies, once an errand boy always an errand boy
Tesfaye Gebreab is not Oromo he is an Eritrean born in Ethiopia like many PFDJ supporters he is working day and night to create division among Ethiopians. I listened to the interview of Tesfaye Gerbera with the voice of America with Great astonishment and contempt.
