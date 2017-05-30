Joint engagement needed for peace, stability in...
It is well read that the Eritrean government has a direct link and collaborates with terrorist groups in destabilizing activities as well as escalating conflicts despite the various efforts to curb its ill-practice. Various media reports indicated that the state in Asmara has continued purchasing various military equipments for such terrorist activities violating the sanctions imposed on it by the United Nations Security Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11)
|Jun '15
|Banda Geday IV
|41
|A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|jumbo
|16
|Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|jumbo
|3
|I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|Blk
|18
|Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|Africana
|24
|Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12)
|Feb '15
|Sam
|74
|Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12)
|Feb '15
|Jussssaa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC