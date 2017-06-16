Djibouti Accuses Eritrea of Occupying Disputed Territory After Qatar Withdrew Peacekeepers
Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said Djibouti's military were "on alert" and that it has lodged complaints to the U.N. and the African Union. Qatar announced that it was pulling its contingent out on June 14, days after the two East African countries sided with Saudi Arabia and its allies in their standoff with Qatar.
