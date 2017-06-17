.com | AU calls for calm as Djibouti-...

.com | AU calls for calm as Djibouti-Eritrea border tensions mount

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News24

Lesotho's incoming prime minister Tom Thabane is 'devastated' by the shooting of his wife, his party says, and UN says it "has nothing to do with sanctions" imposed against Zimbabwe by the West. Nairobi - The African Union on Saturday urged Djibouti and Eritrea to show "restraint" as tensions intensified over a disputed border territory after the withdrawal of Qatari peacekeepers from a buffer zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11) Jun '15 Banda Geday IV 41
News A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14) Feb '15 jumbo 16
News Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15) Feb '15 jumbo 3
I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15) Feb '15 Blk 18
Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13) Feb '15 Africana 24
Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12) Feb '15 Sam 74
Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12) Feb '15 Jussssaa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC