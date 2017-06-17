.com | AU calls for calm as Djibouti-Eritrea border tensions mount
Lesotho's incoming prime minister Tom Thabane is 'devastated' by the shooting of his wife, his party says, and UN says it "has nothing to do with sanctions" imposed against Zimbabwe by the West. Nairobi - The African Union on Saturday urged Djibouti and Eritrea to show "restraint" as tensions intensified over a disputed border territory after the withdrawal of Qatari peacekeepers from a buffer zone.
