African Union urges restraint in Djibouti-Eritrea border spat
The African Union urged Djibouti and Eritrea to remain calm and exercise restraint on Saturday after Djibouti accused its neighbor of occupying disputed territory along their border following the withdrawal of Qatari peacekeepers. On Friday, Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said Eritrean troops had seized Dumeira Mountain and Dumeira Island, areas the neighbors contest, and his country's military was on alert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11)
|Jun '15
|Banda Geday IV
|41
|A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|jumbo
|16
|Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|jumbo
|3
|I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|Blk
|18
|Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|Africana
|24
|Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12)
|Feb '15
|Sam
|74
|Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12)
|Feb '15
|Jussssaa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC