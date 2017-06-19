African Union urges restraint in Djibouti-Eritrea border spat

The African Union urged Djibouti and Eritrea to remain calm and exercise restraint on Saturday after Djibouti accused its neighbor of occupying disputed territory along their border following the withdrawal of Qatari peacekeepers. On Friday, Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said Eritrean troops had seized Dumeira Mountain and Dumeira Island, areas the neighbors contest, and his country's military was on alert.

