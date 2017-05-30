Remembering the Eritrean dream on Ind...

Remembering the Eritrean dream on Independence Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Al Jazeera

Twenty-six years ago today, Eritrea's 30-year war of independence against Ethiopia ended with Eritrean freedom fighters marching to the capital, Asmara. Unfortunately, it took less than a decade for the grand hopes and ideals that Eritreans initially had for the future of their country to evaporate into thin air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11) Jun '15 Banda Geday IV 41
News A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14) Feb '15 jumbo 16
News Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15) Feb '15 jumbo 3
I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15) Feb '15 Blk 18
Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13) Feb '15 Africana 24
Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12) Feb '15 Sam 74
Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12) Feb '15 Jussssaa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,615 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC