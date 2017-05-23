President greets Eritrea on its Indep...

President greets Eritrea on its Independence Day

New Delhi, May 24 - President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday greeted the government and people of Eritrea on their 26th Independence Day. In a message to his Eritrean counterpart Prisaias Afwerki, Mukherjee said: On the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence Day of Eritrea, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Eritrea.

