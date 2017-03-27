The Trump administration slaps new sa...

The Trump administration slaps new sanctions on Eritrea

The U.S. government has placed new sanctions on Eritrea after it was found out the rouge Eritrean government was buying military equipment from North Korea. The US government has placed new sanctions on Eritrea after it was found out the rouge Eritrean government was breaking the United Nations sanctions against Eritrea many years ago and renewed every year.

Chicago, IL

