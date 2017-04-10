Impacts of Ethiopiaa s multifaceted policy on Eritrea
Eritrea committed a costly error when it ignited the 1998-2000 border war with Ethiopia which ended in its defeat. Ethiopia penetrated deep into Eritrean territory dislocating nearly 650,000 people and destroyed thousands of elite soldiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11)
|Jun '15
|Banda Geday IV
|41
|A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|jumbo
|16
|Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|jumbo
|3
|I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|Blk
|18
|Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|Africana
|24
|Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12)
|Feb '15
|Sam
|74
|Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12)
|Feb '15
|Jussssaa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC