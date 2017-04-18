Gratitude in Low Voices' memoir chron...

Gratitude in Low Voices' memoir chronicles one man's harrowing...

'Gratitude in Low Voices' memoir chronicles one man's harrowing physical and emotional journey from war-torn Eritrea to Kenya to asylum in the U.S. Beautifully written, Gratitude in Low Voices is a moving, intimate portrait with a powerful political message. Visit www.GratitudeInLowVoices.com for more information.

