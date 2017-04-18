Eritrea: Ambassadors Visit Asmara Art Deco Buildings

Ambassadors of various countries who presented work credentials to President Isaias Afwerki on 18 April have on the evening hours of the same day visited Asmara Art Deco buildings. The ambassadors observed various art-deco buildings of Asmara including cinemas, Fiat Tagliero, Mosques and Churches, the central office of postal services and other building complexes.

