Eritrea: Ambassadors Visit Asmara Art...

Eritrea: Ambassadors Visit Asmara Art Deco Buildings

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Ambassadors of various countries who presented work credentials to President Isaias Afwerki on 18 April have on the evening hours of the same day visited Asmara Art Deco buildings. The ambassadors observed various art-deco buildings of Asmara including cinemas, Fiat Tagliero, Mosques and Churches, the central office of postal services and other building complexes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11) Jun '15 Banda Geday IV 41
News A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14) Feb '15 jumbo 16
News Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15) Feb '15 jumbo 3
I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15) Feb '15 Blk 18
Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13) Feb '15 Africana 24
Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12) Feb '15 Sam 74
Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12) Feb '15 Jussssaa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC