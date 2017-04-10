Declaration by the High Representative F. Mogherini on behalf of the...

On this day fifteen years ago, the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission communicated its decision regarding the delimitation of the border between the State of Eritrea and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The EEBC had been established as part of the Algiers peace agreement signed by the leaders of Eritrea, President Isaias Afwerki, and Ethiopia, late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, in Algiers, Algeria on 12 December 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.