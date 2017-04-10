Declaration by the High Representativ...

Declaration by the High Representative F. Mogherini on behalf of the...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: World News Report

On this day fifteen years ago, the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission communicated its decision regarding the delimitation of the border between the State of Eritrea and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The EEBC had been established as part of the Algiers peace agreement signed by the leaders of Eritrea, President Isaias Afwerki, and Ethiopia, late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, in Algiers, Algeria on 12 December 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11) Jun '15 Banda Geday IV 41
News A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14) Feb '15 jumbo 16
News Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15) Feb '15 jumbo 3
I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15) Feb '15 Blk 18
Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13) Feb '15 Africana 24
Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12) Feb '15 Sam 74
Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12) Feb '15 Jussssaa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC