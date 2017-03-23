Ethiopian ostrich feathers

Garry Sowerby and Ken Langley drive their GMC Suburban 2500 through Ethiopia during their quest to set a speed record from the south tip of Africa to North Cape, Norway, in 1944 In the spring of 1984, things in Ethiopia, Africa could have been better. So when crisply dressed Canadian High Commissioner, Wilfred Agness, briefed us on the next leg of our journey through the famine stricken country, we listened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.