Eritrea: Cyclist Mekseb's Shining Victory

Asmara - Continuing his impressive performance at the Tour de Langkawi, Eritrean cyclist Mekseb Debesay who stood first in the fourth stage of the tour in Malaysia also finished sixth yesterday. During the race which covered 148.1 Km.

Chicago, IL

