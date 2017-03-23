Eritrea: Asmara Art Deco Exhibition i...

Eritrea: Asmara Art Deco Exhibition in Cape Town

14 hrs ago

Asmara Art Deco Exhibition was recently staged in the city of Cape Town, South Africa. Mr. Saleh Omar, the Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and the Southern African region opened the exhibition featuring photo and video images.

