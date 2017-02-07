Juno-nominated musician Daniel Nebiat...

Juno-nominated musician Daniel Nebiat rolls as Toronto taxi driver

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Toronto Star

The taxi driver who picked up a Star reporter after the JUNO nominee announcement event Tuesday was interviewed by her minutes earlier. Daniel Nebiat, top left, is one of nine members who make up the Okavango African Orchestra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11) Jun '15 Banda Geday IV 41
News A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14) Feb '15 jumbo 16
News Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15) Feb '15 jumbo 3
I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15) Feb '15 Blk 18
Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13) Feb '15 Africana 24
Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12) Feb '15 Sam 74
Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12) Feb '15 Jussssaa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,780,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC